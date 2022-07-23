Provisional prison for Nacho Jacob, Count of Pozos Dulces, who was arrested by the National Police last Wednesday in a hotel in Murcia when he was in the company of a 13-year-old minor. The head of court number 3 of the capital of the Region decreed this Friday the entry of him to the penitentiary center for the alleged commission of two crimes of child abuse and two others of prostitution.

The agents of the Group of Minors (Grume) of Murcia, who are investigating it, suspect that it was not the only case of alleged sexual abuse and believe that there may be more victims, since they suspect that the count could have paid the young people with money or offering them gifts to maintain some type of sexual contact with him.

The case is under summary secrecy and investigators are tracking his mobile phone, as well as other electronic devices in search of clues that could lead to the identification of more victims, according to sources close to the investigations.

highborn



Ignacio de Jacob y Gómez, 42, is the son of the Dukes of Jacob-Bellecombette and Barons of Torame belonging to one of the oldest Franco-Belgian lineages. He is Count of Pozos Dulces by transfer of the dynastic rights of his father. According to information on his own website, he has a degree in Business Administration and Psychology from the University of California, as well as a judicial expert from the University of La Laguna. He boasts of having “a great social conscience”, for which he collaborates with the NGOs Fundación Vicente Ferrer, Mensajeros por la Paz, Tierra de Hombres, the association against cancer and Cáritas.

On its website, you can see photos of the Count of Pozos Dulces with singers, actors and presenters from Spain, as well as a list of awards received. But he also boasts of having a “close friendship” with international celebrities such as Jean Paul Gaultier, Julio Iglesias, Michael Douglas, Leonardo Di Caprio, Martin Scorsese, Roman Polanski, Queen Rania of Jordan or Princess Carolina of Monaco .