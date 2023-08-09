The Investigating Court 9 of Granada, acting as a guard, has agreed to the entry into provisional prison, communicated and without bail of the 24-year-old young man arrested for shooting his father with a revolver in Ogíjares (14,627 inhabitants). According to sources from the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA), the detainee has given a statement and is being investigated for a possible crime of homicide.

The events date back to last Sunday night, around 11:00 p.m., when a call requested medical help to treat a 63-year-old man who remained injured at his home in Ogíjares, a town near the city of Granada. Health personnel went to the house, located the victim bleeding profusely from the chest and evacuated him to the hospital, where he died hours later.

The son of the deceased explained that his father had accidentally received the impact of a pellet from an air rifle. The Civil Guard agents who have taken charge of the investigation located in a visual inspection other compressed air shotguns, but also a 22-caliber revolver for which the young man detained did not have a license and that he had acquired illegally.

After the victim was transferred to the hospital and died after midnight, the young man was arrested. The autopsy carried out on the father’s body later showed that he had lodged a projectile corresponding to the latter, in addition to a superficial wound from a bullet impact. The young man went to court this Wednesday morning for the alleged commission of crimes of homicide and illegal possession of weapons.

Although the young detainee initially denied that he had used live ammunition, he admitted to the Civil Guard that he was the author of the shot, although he argued that it had been fortuitous. The case will be taken over by the Examining Court 6 of Granada, as it was the one on duty when the events occurred.

As highlighted by the mayor of Ogíjares, Estefano Polo, to the daily Grenada Today, The family was little known in the town, from which they did not originate, because they had been living in the municipality for a short time, which is part of the metropolitan area of ​​the capital of Granada.