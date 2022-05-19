The Chamber of Deputies approved on Wednesday night (18) the provisional measure (MP) 1,092 of 2021, which opens extraordinary credit of R$ 700 million for the Ministry of Citizenship to assist Brazilian regions affected by the heavy rains in December. The text goes to the Senate.

The main beneficiary states will be Bahia and Minas Gerais, both affected by floods during the end of last year. Of the approved funds, R$ 200 million will be for the distribution of food to traditional and specific population groups and R$ 500 million for social protection within the scope of the Unified Social Assistance System (Suas). Food baskets will be sent to residents of these regions in partnership with the federal program Pátria Voluntária.

In Bahia, 13 municipalities were affected, with around 470,000 people in a vulnerable situation, of which almost 80,000 were homeless or displaced as a result of the floods.

In Minas Gerais, the number of people affected exceeded the mark of 40 thousand people in 84 municipalities, which declared a state of emergency or public calamity.

*With information from the Chamber Agency.