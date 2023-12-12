Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/12/2023 – 8:37

The federal government formalized Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) the extension of the validity of the Emergency Debt Renegotiation Program for Defaulting Individuals, Desenrola Brasil, as the Ministry of Finance had already announced last week. Provisional measure by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva published this Tuesday, 12th, extends the duration of the program until March 31, 2024, but only for track 1, which is endorsed by the Operations Guarantee Fund (FGO) of the federal government and is valid for debts of up to R$5,000 of people who receive up to two minimum wages or who are registered in the Single Registry of Federal Social Programs.

+ Unwind will be extended for 3 months; find out the program deadline

The MP also revokes an excerpt from the Desenrola Law, eliminating the requirement for gold or silver digital certification levels on the gov.br portal for debtors to access the program's digital platform. The change was also announced last week by the Secretary of Economic Reforms of the Ministry of Finance, Marcos Barbosa Pinto.

On that occasion, the secretary took stock of Desenrola, whose original formatting would end at the end of this year. According to the data presented, the program has so far served 10.7 million Brazilians who have renegotiated R$29 billion in debt.