President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva issued Provisional Measure 1,210 to open extraordinary credit of R$30.157 million for actions by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security in the State of Rio de Janeiro. The MP was published in the edition of this Wednesday, 20th, of Official Gazette of the Union (DOU). Of the total amount, R$23.894 million is intended for “policing, inspection, combating crime and corruption” in the capital of Rio de Janeiro. The remaining R$6.262 million is intended for the administration of the ministry's unit in the State.



