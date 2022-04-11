The opponents of the Giallorossi already in the capital for Thursday’s match. Glimt’s club manager insists: “They are willing to do whatever it takes to get results”

Roma-Bodo gets to the heart. The Norwegian team has arrived in the capital and tomorrow will train in Formello, at the Lazio sports center. Their coach, at the start, said he was “a rock and have no problems meeting Nuno Santos and Mourinho”. Too bad, however, that only the Portuguese coach will be on the bench. In the afternoon, in fact, the provisional decision by Uefa arrived regarding the clash between the Norwegian coach and the Roma goalkeeper trainer: “Nuno Santos and Kjetil Knutsen were provisionally disqualified by UEFA for the return match of the quarterfinals of Conference League, scheduled for next Thursday at the Olympic Stadium. This was announced by the control, ethics and discipline body “. A temporary measure pending the final decision on the excited after the race last Thursday in Norway. See also Inter, these are crazy numbers: goals, clean sheets and a screaming Calha-Lautaro

In Rome – The Bodo, meanwhile, is now in Italy. He stays in a hotel not far from the Olimpico and the group is complete, since the club and the coach have decided to bring even the players who are not 100%. Bodo believes in the passage of the round after the 2-1 first leg, Roma believes in the comeback (with the stadium sold out) and the public order alert is high, especially because Bodo fears that, staying in Rome for three days, someone could disturb the tranquility of the team. For this, in addition to the Italian police forces, they have brought private security.

Words – At the start, however, there were the words of the coach Knutsen: “They are willing to do whatever it takes to get results. The way of working is so far from what I represent as a leader. I am solid as a rock compared to them. I would have I was able to meet them anywhere, anytime. No problem. ” Not exactly conciliatory statements, even if Knutsen takes it out on the media “because they are building everything as if there was a high-risk situation, and it’s an incredible shame. The last time we played away against them there was it was a great atmosphere with a great home crowd and a great away crowd. “ See also María Sánchez is a new player for the Houston Dash

