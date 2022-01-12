According to preliminary data, the cause of death of the Russian journalist, TV host of the Live TV show Mikhail Zelensky was cardiac arrest. This was reported by the press secretary of the Russian Embassy in Venezuela Alina Ivanova, reports RIA News…

Ivanova noted that there is no final medical report at the moment. According to the diplomatic mission, local doctors tried to save Zelensky, he was provided with first aid, including resuscitation measures. It is noted that now the exact date of the repatriation of the body has not been determined. The documents necessary for this are in the process of processing, the embassy staff are constantly in contact with the relatives of the deceased and the Dominican authorities to speed up this process, the representative of the diplomatic mission added.

Earlier it was reported that Mikhail Zelensky died in the Dominican Republic at the age of 46. By data Telegram channel Baza, the journalist was vacationing in the Dominican Republic with his wife. Suddenly he became ill, and therefore he was taken to the hospital, however, despite all the efforts of the doctors, he died.