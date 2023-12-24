II would like to start with an anecdote. A few years ago I was on the jury of the International Film Festival in Duhok in the Kurdistan Autonomous Region of Iraq. It was all very exciting; lots of glamour, red carpet and stuff. In the end, we had two prizes to award, and after a lengthy discussion, these should go to an Israeli director and an Iranian director. That was of course a coincidence. We joked that our decision could be misunderstood as a political statement. But while we were joking, reality intervened.

Only Israel supported Kurdistan's move toward independence

It is anything but a given that an Israeli film will be shown in Iraq. Strictly speaking, he was seen in the Autonomous Region of Kurdistan, which is somehow in Iraq, but somehow not. That's exactly the crux of the matter. If you travel to Baghdad you get an Iraqi visa, if you go to Erbil you get a Kurdish visa. Although the autonomy of the Kurdistan Region has been enshrined in the Iraqi constitution since the fall of Saddam Hussein, there is disagreement about who belongs to some areas, oil revenues and civil servant salaries. In 2017, Kurdistan decided to become independent in a referendum, and only Israel supported it. No one in Europe was interested in the move, even though a Kurdish state would also be a bulwark against Iran. Israel supported the Kurds when they were still being harassed by Saddam Hussein. There are also over 200,000 Kurdish Jews living in Israel.



Ronya Othmann

:



Image: Kat Menschik



In this respect, it was neither surprising that an Israeli film was shown in Kurdistan nor that defamation and threats followed from Baghdad. They were so bad that the festival was forced to remove the film from competition and we, the jury, did not award the first prize.

Iraq also adheres to the Arab League's boycott of Israel. The boycott of “Zionist products” began before Israel was even founded. Later, in 1951, a specially established Central Boycott Office in Damascus drew up black lists with the names of international “Israel-friendly” artists and their works – decades before the BDS copied the concept and prepared it for Western academics.







Doctoral student Elizabeth Tsurkov is apparently still alive

There has been no shortage of anti-Semitism in Iraqi history; just think of pogroms like the Farhud in 1941, the mass exodus that followed, or the renewed wave of persecution that began with the Six-Day War in 1967 on the few thousand Jews still remaining in the country rolled away. Iraqi Jews lost their jobs, their telephone lines were canceled, they were accused of Zionism and espionage, arrested, convicted in show trials, publicly executed or tortured to death in prisons – including by Saddam Hussein himself. While a third of Baghdad's population was Jewish in the 1940s, no Jew is likely to live there today.



















This text comes from the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.









The cultural heritage has been erased. Or its authorship has been erased, as in the case of the famous Kuwaity Brothers, whose songs are still played today. After they fled to Israel, Saddam Hussein ordered their names erased from the archives. Now a second crux comes into play. Because Iraq today is in a certain way an Iranian satellite state. When I drove from Baghdad to Mosul over a year ago, there were checkpoints of militias loyal to Iran everywhere along the four hundred kilometer road and countless pictures of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Al-Quds operating abroad, who was killed by an American drone in January 2020 -Units. The law passed in 2022, according to which anyone who has had contact with an Israeli faces the death penalty, also bears Tehran's signature. In March 2023, Elizabeth Tsurkov, an Israeli-Russian graduate student at Princeton University, was abducted in Baghdad – reportedly by the Kataib Hezbollah Brigades after they learned of Tsurkov's Israeli nationality. A few weeks ago a video of her surfaced – she is apparently still alive.

Lately I've been telling my film festival anecdote over and over again. People often said what this had to do with Germany. I then said that some things cannot be separated so easily: since you want to be everything, facing the world or the so-called global south and in no way provincial. But then the desire to not be provincial resulted in the exhibition of pictures with anti-Semitic content in Kassel and weeks of discussions about artistic freedom in times of the BDS resolution. Doesn't the freedom of some also have something to do with the freedom of others?







It says a lot not only about what you talk about, but also about what you don't talk about. About Elizabeth Tsurkov, for example. Or the Kuwaiti Brothers.