Provincial tax Marin: The provincial tax is moving forward, I trust the ruling party agreement

“My own message has been that we are now moving forward in moderation and in stages,” says Annika Saarikko, Minister of Finance, Chairman of the Center.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) says that the provincial tax is progressing as planned and with the sote reform proceeding in stages.

Marin said at a briefing with political reporters that five governing parties have agreed to make provincial taxation part of the SOTE reform package. He said he was confident that this line would be promoted in the ministries.

According to Marin, it is also clear that in such a large whole, things are progressing at different paces.

“First this big social and health care restructuring package that Parliament has, this is now there for consideration. And later on, these tax issues can be brought into decision making. But the preparations are underway and we are moving forward according to the government program, ”Marin said.

According to him, the future tasks of the provinces will also be considered even later.

“Are there any other tasks that the province could handle or this same area could handle? But no decisions have been made on these yet, ”Marin said.

Provincial tax questions have been raised about progress, with the Left Alliance and the Greens announcing that they will not accept SOTE reform unless a clear decision has been taken by the government on the introduction of a provincial tax.

Read more: New rail in torn government: Left Alliance and Greens will not accept SOTE reform without provincial tax

The center, on the other hand, wants a broader remit for the provinces and wants to link the tax issue to it.

The Treasury minister Annika Saarikko (Central) said on the same occasion that the parliamentary committee that had investigated the provincial tax considered it problematic to impose a provincial tax solely for military and rescue services.

“I think it’s a pretty logical, common-sense idea that if a province is strengthened even with tasks such as regional development, it also has more opportunities to invest in things that strengthen the income base in the province so that there is what and where to tax,” Saarikko said.

According to him, other tasks transferred to the provinces are quite an essential part of the tax solution.

He also stressed that the provincial tax is a very major reform, especially against the background that the government has agreed that it cannot be a new level of taxation that tightens taxation.

“Implementing this is a big structural change. That is why my own message has been that we are now moving forward in moderation and in stages, ”says Saarikko.

From the archipelago asked at a political journalist event why some governing parties interpret the issue completely differently than others.

He was asked whether the matter was related to the municipal elections and raising his profile.

Saarikko said that the analysis of the issue of the proximity of municipal elections is “quite pertinent”.

“I, too, wonder what this hassle is.”