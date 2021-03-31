The Alerts Committee of the Junta de Andalucía met earlier today and decided on which municipalities would have to close or those that could now open up.

In total, ten municipalities will have to close their town limits, four of which will also have to close their nonessential businesses.

Cogollos de Guadix (2,336.4) Benamaurel (1,238.9) Cortes de Baza (1,464.2) and Cijuela (1,054.2) are the worse cases having more than 1,000 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Those that have to close their town limits are: Nevada, Gor, La Peza, Purullena, Chauchina, Colomera, Fuente Vaqueros and Moclín. In the case of Purullena, with 910.7 per 100k, they’re facing a tighter lock down if things worsen just a little bit.

Note: If the name of your municipality does not appear above, it is because it has a zero contagion figure over the last 14 days.

(News: Granada, Andalucia)