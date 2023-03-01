The provincial and water board elections will be held on 15 March. Anyone who is still in doubt and could use some help can visit this site from today. We made a selection guide for eleven of the twelve provinces and all water boards in the Netherlands.







Using the electoral guide is simple: enter your zip code and you will automatically arrive at the electoral guide for your province or water board. So whether you live in the countryside in Brabant or near Rotterdam, you will always end up with statements about your area.

The electoral guide, which we developed in collaboration with MijnStem, only deals with themes that really concern your province or water board. So you won’t get any questions about whether or not to lower VAT or close the borders. After all, that is what the cabinet decides on. But it is, for example, about the construction of that one road that has been the subject of discussion for so long. Or about the question of whether your water board should only maintain the dikes or should also develop its own climate approach. See also "We are not all idiots"

Not everything in life is black and white, so you regularly get more choices than a simple ‘yes’ or ‘no’. With the help of a slider – a slider – you can determine the position that best suits you. And of course you can also see for each subject how political parties think about it.

After you have completed the electoral guide, you will see which parties in your province or water board often agree with you and which are far removed from you. This way you get more insight, although of course you decide for yourself which box you color red on March 15th.

All water boards and eleven provinces cooperated in the creation of the electoral guide. Only the province of Drenthe declined to participate.

