The Minister of Public Health for the Junta de Andalucía says that provincial travel restriction are to stay in place.

Minister Jesús Aguirre, admitted that they fear a fourth wave provoked by the new strains of the virus, which is why inter-provincial travel remains restricted, although it was to be revised on the 15th (today).

The other measures that will remain in place are the night curfew, as well as nonessential businesses closing at 18.00h.

He said that this third wave has been much worse than the previous two although over the last four days the contagion rate has been dropping rapidly. However, at present, the average contagion rate for Andalucía stands at 513 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

