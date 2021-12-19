Elections, the polls for the Provincials closed, turnout at 80%

At the close of the polls for the provincial elections, the average turnout was confirmed to be very high, reaching almost 80% of those entitled to vote, with peaks of over 93%. This was announced by the UPI. The ballot of the votes is underway: in the evening the Presidents elected in the 31 Provinces in which this position was also voted will be known, while for the 71 Provincial Councils it will be necessary to wait until today.

Il Fatto Quotidiano tells: “Not only have they never left, but now they are back stronger than before. They are the Provinces, transformed (and emptied) into second-level entities by the Delrio law of 2014, but never disappeared. that yesterday, from 8 to 20, 65 thousand mayors and municipal councilors (representatives of over 30 million citizens) were called to vote to elect 31 provincial presidents and renew 75 provincial councils: an army of 895 people “.

And that’s not all: the Provinces will soon become executive bodies again

And again according to Il Fatto Quotidiano, which cites an anticipation of the Sole 24 Ore, the government is preparing a reform that overcomes the Delrio to be included in a bill linked to the maneuver. A project on which the last three undersecretaries of the Interior have worked that will make the Provinces return in all their splendor: in addition to restoring the 5-year mandate for the provincial councils (today there are 2), the provincial councils with three councilors will also return (four in the territories over a million inhabitants). The councils will once again be an executive body: external members can also be part of it and will be paid with an allowance equal to 50 per cent of the municipal councilors. The bill will also provide for a new distribution of competences between Provinces, Municipalities and Regions “, concludes the fact.