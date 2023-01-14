Back to the future: the parties want the provinces back

The parties rediscover the provinces. Republic writes:Before nobody seemed to want them anymore, painted with a certain amount of malice as useless and expensive, now everyone thinks about it. The provinces are back again, with four different bills (signed by Fi, FdI, Lega, Pd, but also 5 Stelle and Iv are working on ad hoc designs to get their hands on it) which in fact want to backtrack after almost ten years : direct election of the president and councilors, plus new functions to be rethought and brought back to the old intermediate body weakened by the Delrio reform”.

As Repubblica always reports, “in recent days, Undersecretary Wanda Ferro (FdI) explained that the Ministry of the Interior has done the math: go back, yesyet with some changes to the responsibilities, it would cost 223 million euros. Not too much, reallya”. And therefore “after the general and simplifying hangover of the “fewer armchairs” ridden by the M5S and then also caressed by the Renzian-driven Pd, it was understood that after all, something in between was needed between the municipality and the Region”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

