Northern League plan shared by FdI and Forza Italia, acceleration





“Renew and strengthen the Provinces”. These words, pronounced in Chieti two days ago by the President Sergio Mattarella at the UPI assembly, mark the turning point. The centre-right majority – according to what Affaritaliani.it is able to reveal – has decided to accelerate and resurrect the direct election of the president of the province and the provincial council, abolished by Centre-left with the reform of the former minister Graziano Delrio. In the regions with ordinary statute – for those with special statute the date could be different, but not necessarily – the vote will be held together with the European elections on 9 June with a large election day.

The push came above all from the League. Matteo Salvini he has always supported this battle, which he was unable to win when he governed for just over a year with the M5S, because he believes that the provinces must return to having a central role especially with regards to the management and maintenance of roads, schools and services related to local transport. In fact, the provinces have never been abolished, they still exist but with the so-called second level election, that is, by the municipal councilors of the individual areas of Italy.

The plan, also shared by Brothers of Italy and Forza Italia, is to return to the popular vote while also giving funds and greater competences back to the provinces, in a sort of decentralization that refers to the principle of subsidiarity. The one on June 9th will be a very delicate test. The centre-right aims to make a splash and conquer – according to the majority – 80-90% of the Italian provinces. But the unknown is the many civic lists which at a local level can greatly modify the results and predictions.

It will be a difficult test for the opposition. The Democratic Party of Elly Schlein will have to decide whether to ally with the M5S, very weak in the local elections, or whether to try the path with the center of Calenda and beyond. Almost impossible to revive the infamous wide field. Melons accepted the Northern League’s proposal to speed up because the provincial elections will involve the formation of coalitions, on the model of the Regionals (without a run-off as expected today for the Municipal elections), and therefore in some way, the Prime Minister hopes, it could and should mitigate the Northern League’s competition on the European elections front (already strong especially on the issue of migrants), where instead with proportional representation it is all against all.

