Forest fires have already led to the evacuation of 200,000 people in Canada this year. | Photo: Playback/CBC News

The Canadian province of British Columbia has declared a state of emergency due to wildfires in the region. The Ministry of Emergency Management has ordered around 30,000 people to leave their homes and another 36,000 are on standby to leave at any time.

Prime Minister David Eby has announced an order restricting travel to southern British Columbia for the purpose of staying in temporary accommodation, such as hotels and camps, as reported by public broadcaster CBC. The measure will be valid until September 4.

“We shouldn’t need to issue an order,” Eby said. “Please stay out of these areas if you don’t need to be there.”

Canada is suffering the worst wildfire season in its history. On Friday (18), more than a thousand fires were registered, affecting the ten provinces and three territories of the country.

The flames have already led to the evacuation of 200,000 people this year and consumed 139,000 square kilometers of forest, an area similar to that of countries like Greece or Bangladesh. (With EFE Agency)