The Province of Buenos Aires adhered to the presidential decree that establishes greater restrictions on circulation until the end of the month, and from this Saturday in 126 municipalities -which include all the suburbs– cataloged in High Risk and Epidemiological Alarm areas, only essential shops can open their shutters. The rest of the stores can sell online or by phone, but they are prohibited from serving from the sidewalk.

Between May 22 to May 30, but also the days June 5 and 6, the Nation decree to which the Province adhered suspends the presence of economic, industrial, commercial, service, cultural, educational, religious, tourist, recreational and social activities.

And remarks that people will only be able to travel to buy food, cleaning supplies and medicines. And they must make their purchases in essential shops close to your home.

Regarding commerce, the Province authorizes the “sale of already manufactured merchandise from retail stores through electronic commerce platforms, telephone sales and other mechanisms that do not require personal contact with clients and only through the modality of home delivery or pickup. In no case may they open their doors to the public. “

In this way clear any doubt about the attention of merchants from the sidewalk, as happened in part of the winter of last year especially in the suburbs.

In the City, the Head of Government Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, had said in a press conference that non-essential shops would remain open for the next ten days and could sell to the public by attending from the door, but ultimately non-essential businesses in the City will only be able to sell online. So there would be no differences on one side and the other of General Paz Avenue.

Refering to building, the works are not allowed, Except in the case of shoring works in case of risk of collapse situations.

On the other hand, the Province announced that there will be “checkpoints and security forces operations” to supervise the restrictions on movement. “There is a impossibility of transit to tourist destinations and places of recreation. There will be checkpoints and security forces operations, in the case of the province of Buenos Aires in the Hudson toll, in the Atlantic corridor, on trains and buses“, announced the Minister of Government of the Province of Buenos Aires, Teresa García, in statements to Radius 10.

In turn, García advanced that will maintain the school food service: “For people who are in a situation of vulnerability, which is many, the benefit of the School Food Service (SAE) has been expanded by expanding the support fees in food and a series of programs dependent on the Ministry of Community Development that are going to be made effective in the next few days. “

And by adhering to the national decree, as the domestic workers are not considered essential, they will not be able to circulate either for the Province of Buenos Aires.

