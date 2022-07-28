Providing the education sector with national competencies
The directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to adopt a decision by the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to raise the percentage of the pensionable salary for citizens working in public schools in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to 80% of the total salary, with an amount exceeding 6.6 billion dirhams. The wise leadership in the United Arab Emirates in the education sector, the happiness of national employees, and work to achieve stability for them and their families. It also supports the country’s goals for the next fifty years, the UAE Centennial 2071, and its aspirations for global leadership in achieving the well-being of its people.
The directives reflect the wise leadership’s interest in the education sector, placing it on the top of its priorities, and working to provide it with the human element and qualified national competencies and empower them in this vital important sector. The new directives will contribute to attracting new categories of young Emirati competencies to enter the sector and work on its development, and contribute to the graduation New generations of students in an environment full of hard work and dedication.
The directives are not limited to the material dimension only, but carry important indications and messages that come first, that the wise leadership has a vision of its own, based on the belief that the human being is the real wealth of the country, and thus the decision to raise the pension salary for citizens working in public schools instills reassurance in their souls It contributes to providing stability for them and their families through the payment of a pension that takes into account the change in living conditions, and at the same time proves that the development of the education sector is one of the priorities through which the UAE government seeks to provide the best necessities of life to build a cohesive and dignified society. and stable living, within a safe and stimulating environment for work and production.
The Emirati family has been and continues to be the focus of our wise leadership’s attention and top priority since the inception of the state until this day. The recent directives of His Highness the President of the State, may God protect him, contribute to enhancing stability for the individual and family in the UAE, and building a developed society that continues to achieve achievements and make a real difference. To elevate the nation and raise its global competitive position among nations.
The directives of His Highness, the President of the State, may God protect him, are viewed as a road map for an ambitious future, in a country that does not hesitate to take initiatives that ensure all means of comfort and well-being for citizens, and is keen to take care of and support the various segments of society, in line with the quality of life system, which is keen The state, as leadership and institutions, to lay its foundations and consolidate its foundations.
* On the “News of the Hour” bulletin issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research.
