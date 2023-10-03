Rashid Center for People of Determination has received the latest version of “Alexa” devices, the assistant powered by artificial intelligence developed by Amazon e-commerce company, through which the center’s various facilities can be controlled via personal commands, which contributes to facilitating the movement of people of determination within the center’s corridors and classrooms, and enhances From their independence and self-reliance in completing the tasks they aspire to do, as well as ensuring that they are informed and closely interact with the latest various digitization tools.

Director General of the Rashid Center for People of Determination, Maryam Othman, stressed the importance of training people of determination on technology and digitization tools because of their positive effects on them.

She noted that providing the center and equipping it with artificial intelligence tools and various smart devices confirms its keenness to keep pace with the various developments of the times, and contributes to the development of its services and rehabilitation programs in accordance with the latest international practices. Othman thanked Amazon for its contributions and interaction with the issues of people of determination and meeting their various needs.

For his part, the Regional General Manager of Alexa in the Middle East and North Africa, Dr. Rafid Fatani, said: “Cooperation with the Rashid Center for People of Determination aims to enhance our vision of enabling a comprehensive culture that promotes development for all.”

He added: “We work with teachers, specialists, and families at the center to enable various activities to be carried out using commands smoothly, which reflects the essential role that artificial intelligence technologies, such as (Alexa), play in encouraging a more independent life.”