His Excellency Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, announced the operation of the Dubai Investment Park and Expo 2020 stations, on the Dubai Metro 2020 route, which extends from the Rashidiya station on the Red Line to the Expo 2020 station, on the first of next June, after Six months have passed since the operation of the route, which launched its first flight on the first of January of this year, with four stations, which are Jebel Ali (a transit station with the Red Line), the Gardens, Discovery Gardens, and Al Furjan.

Al Tayer said that as of next June, Dubai Metro flights will be on the red line directly between the Rashidiya station and Expo 2020 station, while the Jebel Ali station will be a transit station for passengers heading to the UAE exchange station, and vice versa, and the metro service will be to the Expo 2020 station. Available in June for those authorized to enter the international event site only until its official opening to the public on the first of October, when everyone will be able to use the metro service to reach the exhibition, and the Jumeirah Golf Estates stations will also be operated simultaneously with the launch of the exhibition.

His Excellency added that the opening of the two stations on the 2020 track coincides with the start of the countdown to host the “Expo 2020 Dubai”, the major global event, which starts from October 1, 2021 until March 31, 2022, with the participation of 190 countries, and also comes after completing all tests. The efficiency of the performance of train systems and safety, and the conduct of operational tests by the train service operator, to verify the readiness of the operator before starting the actual operation of the service, indicating that the last stage witnessed 31 successful test operations, including the operations control center, station operations, and the train carriage crew, And the engineering, maintenance and emergency services team, and the authority has also completed training of 152 employees in preparation for the second phase of Route 2020 operation. Al Tayer said: The first trips of the Dubai Metro will depart from the Rashidiya station on the Red Line to the Expo 2020 station and vice versa, from Saturday to Wednesday at an hour. Five in the morning, and the last flight at 12:00 at night, while the first flight departs on Thursday at five in the morning, and the last flight at one o’clock in the morning, and on Friday, the first flight begins in Elsa The last trip will be at ten o’clock in the morning, and the journey from Rashidiya station to Expo 2020 station will take an hour and 14 minutes, and the interchange time between trains will be two minutes and 38 seconds during peak times, at a rate of 24 trains per hour in one direction. With a capacity of 16,000 passengers per hour in one direction, while the journey between the two stations of Jebel Ali and the United Arab Emirates Exchange takes 11 minutes and 42 seconds, and the interchange time will be fixed between the trains of seven minutes and 30 seconds, and the date for the operation of the Green Line of the Dubai Metro will be advanced. At five in the morning, the train time will be five minutes during peak times.

His Excellency the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors explained that the next stage will witness the entry of the new operator of the Dubai Metro – the consortium of Kioles, Mitsubishi Heavy Engineering Industries, and Mitsubishi Corporation / – in the operational operation of the metro in full coordination with the current operator / Serco Company /, in preparation for the transition of operation and maintenance operations. The Dubai Metro, and the Dubai Tram, will be officially operational from September 8th.