Hala Al-Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

Providing adequate housing and achieving family stability is on the list of priorities of the wise leadership in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, due to the importance of this in achieving family cohesion and stability among citizens.

The announcement of the first housing benefits package for the current year, which coincided with the blessed Eid al-Fitr, received citizens’ welcome for its importance in achieving social stability and family cohesion, which confirms the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, is always committed to providing a stable life for citizens in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and promoting living standards and a decent life for them.

The current year’s payment comes as an addition to the housing benefits packages that were provided to citizens last year, as the year 2020 witnessed the announcement of sublime directives to issue three payments, including the granting of residential lands, housing loans and housing, in addition to exempting retired and deceased citizens, at a value of 15.5 billion dirhams, and benefited from Of these, 13,626 were citizens, which contributed to the achievement of family and social stability for citizens, and lifted their burdens in providing adequate housing, which brought joy and happiness to their hearts.

It is expected that the first housing benefits package for the current year will have positive economic impacts that will be reflected positively, by strengthening the construction sector activity in the emirate, raising living standards and a decent life for citizens, and enhancing their role in contributing to advancing development in society.

The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority implements many initiatives to support citizens in the self-construction stage, including the “My Home” initiative, as it is the easy and effective way for a citizen to build his own home in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

“My Home” includes the provision of a booklet that includes various housing designs approved by the concerned authorities for those wishing to build a house on the land allocated to them, through cooperation with private sector consultants of reputable and long-standing experience in the field of design.

Through the initiative, prototype pre-approved designs are provided, which reduces the burden of the design and construction process on the owner, the consultant and the contractor, in addition to saving design time for the owner, speeding up the required approval procedures, and providing qualified contractors who are able to implement housing according to the specified schedule and budget. And quality agreed.

The initiative provides 58 pre-approved designs from municipalities, saving time for licensing procedures.

The “Authority” is also implementing the “Beit Amer” initiative that allows private sector companies specialized in supplying building materials and household appliances to offer offers and discounts on their products needed for the housing of citizens benefiting from the services of the “Authority”.

“Amer House” aims to provide adequate housing for the citizens of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in accordance with the highest standards, and to equip and furnish it to provide all means of comfort for them to enjoy a carefree and happy life, as a translation of the directives of the wise leadership that place the comfort and happiness of citizens at the top of its priorities.

The services provided by the “Beit Amer” initiative focus on: flooring, walls, dyes, sanitary ware, air-conditioning, kitchen works, carpentry, decorations, elevators, furniture, carpets and curtains, smart systems, electrical appliances, and maintenance.

In the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, there is a “mentor” initiative that provides advice and support to citizens wishing to build their own homes by providing a free technical advisory service to citizens, reducing disputes and problems that may occur with consulting offices and contractors, and providing awareness and guidance. It is noteworthy that the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, established in October 2012, is concerned with developing and implementing housing programs for citizens, proposing regulations and legislation required to ensure the delivery of these programs, establishing and maintaining a citizen database, in addition to defining frameworks and tools for engaging the private sector towards achieving the authority’s vision and aspirations.

The Authority’s vision revolves around providing suitable housing for all citizens of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, to suit their needs and special requirements. The vision includes citizens’ preferences in terms of (but not limited to) geographical location, design, size, and cultural values.