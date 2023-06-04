Finally, the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment and Watermelon Holdings Limited signed a memorandum of cooperation with the aim of cooperating within the initiative to “Enhance the Sustainability of National Farms”. Watermelon Holding Limited provides an integrated electronic platform for marketing, displaying and selling food products, in addition to other products. Distribution or delivery of any type of goods and commodities. Under the five-year memorandum of understanding, Watermelon Holdings Limited will enable the concerned partners within the initiative to enhance the sustainability of national farms to register in its integrated electronic platform, in order to market food and agricultural products for farmers. This came on the sidelines of the fifth meeting of the Farmers’ Council, which was recently organized by the Ministry, and reviewed ways to enhance the competition of local agricultural products in the UAE markets, and other aspects to support farmers at all levels.