The Department of Municipalities and Transport, represented by the Integrated Transport Center, announced the development of the service to request a parking permit for residents in Abu Dhabi, noting that it is available on the Darb website and the Darb smart application.

The service enables customers to submit requests for residents’ parking permits, or to renew expired or nearing expiry permits, quickly and flexibly, without the need to upload any documents or documents, in addition to the possibility of requesting a change or modification of the information contained in valid parking permits, directly on the website. The platform’s electronic platform, and the smart Darb application, such as a request to amend the permit on the vehicle or housing information.

Both the department and the center worked on re-engineering the service, to provide the customers with a simple technology that saves time, with a focus on reducing the number of steps for paying fees, and the violations resulting from the vehicle, if any, to become one step instead of two steps. The center made it possible to calculate a 25% discount from the total value of the violation, if the value is paid within 30 days from the date of its issuance.

Terms of service apply to all public parking spaces in Abu Dhabi.



