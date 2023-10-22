The Minister of Justice, Abdullah bin Awad Al Nuaimi, the Minister of State for Government Development and the Future and Chairwoman of the Supreme Committee for Government Digital Transformation, Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, and the Chairman of the Communications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, Lieutenant General Talal Belhoul, signed a cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Justice, the Communications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority and the Supreme Committee for Transformation. Government Digital, to develop a digital power of attorney service project for the delivery of government services, which will allow citizens and residents to authorize others to conduct digital government transactions on their behalf in a quick, secure and legal manner that preserves the rights of all parties.

The project aims to develop a new government digital enabler, in addition to the digital enablers of the UAE government, where all government agencies will be able to provide the digital agency service for their services on their websites and applications during the next few months.

Under the digital power of attorney service for completing government services, an individual can choose a specific government entity and a specific service provided by this entity, then submit a request to issue a special power of attorney for another person, and the special power of attorney will be issued directly, sent to the applicant and beneficiary, and added to the digital wallet. The agency can be fixed-term or open-ended without a time limit.

Abdullah Al Nuaimi said, “The Ministry of Justice is constantly striving to facilitate the customer’s journey in the field of providing government legal services.” He pointed out that interest in digital services comes within the framework of the wise leadership’s directives to enhance efforts to develop digital services and facilitate government procedures by unifying service delivery channels.

He added: “By launching the Government Digital Services Agency project, the Ministry of Justice seeks to provide an advanced digital environment that enables the customer to have easy and effective access to legal services, while maintaining the quality and speed of those services, and we work side by side with other government agencies and sectors to ensure integration.” Comprehensive services provided by the Ministry of Justice.

Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi stressed that “the digital agency for government services is in line with the goals of the Supreme Committee for Government Digital Transformation to achieve integration between systems and federal government agencies, and to enhance competitiveness, flexibility, and digital harmonization between digital projects and systems to serve people and increase government efficiency.”

Lieutenant General Talal Belhoul said: “We are happy with the renewed partnership with important government agencies, such as the Ministry of Justice, in the field of adopting digital capabilities and adding more services through advanced digital channels,” pointing out that this approach from the Ministry of Justice indicates that officials and work teams have The appropriate vision for the digital future, in line with the leadership’s directives and the axes of the “We are the Emirates 2031” vision, especially the fourth axis, which stipulates the establishment of the most pioneering and superior system.

• The project is the result of joint cooperation between the Ministry of Justice, the Digital Government, and the Supreme Committee for Digital Transformation.