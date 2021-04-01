The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 82,833 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine.

This brings the total of the doses it has provided, as of yesterday, to eight million and 391 thousand and 302 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 84.84 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine for everyone, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the “Covid-19” virus.





