The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 58,479 new doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine, during the past 24 hours.

This brings the total of the doses that have been provided until yesterday, 10 million and 466 thousand and 261 doses of the vaccine, and the rate of distribution of the vaccine rises to 105.82 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine to citizens and residents in the country, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the pandemic of the “Covid-19” virus.





