The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the provision of 356 rest stations secured with basic services for use by delivery bike drivers in all regions of the country, after coordination between the Ministry and the companies responsible for delivery workers, with the support and participation of the concerned government agencies.

The ministry said that this step comes out of the joint concern for the safety of delivery workers and their avoidance of sunstroke and heat exhaustion while performing their work in the summer months in light of the high temperatures, especially at noon times that witness a ban on performing work under the sun and in open places from 12:30. Noon until three o’clock in the afternoon, starting from the 15th of last June until the 15th of next September.

These efforts fall within the framework of the partnership and cooperation relationship between the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and delivery companies, including Talabat, Deliveroo, Noon, Careem, Instashop and other companies. The regions of the country can be used by any cyclist for delivery, accessed through the GPS system.

For his part, the Assistant Undersecretary for Inspection Affairs, Mohsen Al-Nasi, praised the initiative of the delivery companies, saying that it “reflects the social responsibility of these companies and their awareness of the importance of responding to the requirements of occupational health and safety and providing a suitable work environment for their workers in a way that wards off risks for them.”

He explained: “The delivery sector is considered one of the important logistical sectors with a special nature of work that requires readiness and readiness around the clock to meet the needs of the various segments of customers in the country, according to which communication and coordination with delivery companies was carried out to ensure the best standards of comfort and safety for drivers, in a manner that enhances sustainability. And the leadership of this vital and important sector and enables it to perform its basic services in an optimal manner, and preserves the rights and safety of the workers of these companies at the same time.

It is noteworthy that the “noon work ban” requires employers to provide shaded places for workers to rest, away from sunlight, and to provide appropriate cooling tools and means, and to provide cold drinking water commensurate with the number of workers and the conditions of safety and public health, and irrigation methods and materials such as salts and others that are approved for use. From the local authorities in the country, in addition to providing first aid at the work site.

The “noon work ban” is one of the labor gains in the UAE that enhance the leadership and competitiveness of the labor market in the country, and reflects the human vision of the state, in adopting all legislation and decisions that are in the interest of workers’ stability and ensuring their safety.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation receives reports from community members about any violation of the noon work ban, through the call center at 600590000, which receives calls around the clock, and responds to the caller in 20 languages, including 3 main languages ​​through the automated response system, in addition to receiving communications through the smart application. for the ministry.