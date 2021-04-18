The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 28,737 new doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine.

Thus, the total doses provided until yesterday are 9 million 630 thousand and 200 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 97.37 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine to citizens and residents, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the “Covid-19” virus.





