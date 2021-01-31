The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that yesterday witnessed the introduction of 220 thousand doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine, which is the highest rate of receiving doses in one day, since the launch of the national campaign to provide the vaccine.

The Minister of Health and Community Protection, Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, praised the efforts of those in charge of the campaign, the first line of defense, and its participants, and valued the societal awareness that revealed the mineral of the authentic UAE people and residents on its land, stressing that this comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-” vaccine 19 », and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.





