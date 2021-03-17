The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 161,742 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total of the doses that have been provided until yesterday to six million and 830 thousand and 369 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 69.06 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the “Covid-19” virus.

The Ministry called on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions, and adhere to social distancing, to ensure the health and safety of everyone, including adherence to the precautionary measures that the state has taken since the beginning of the pandemic.





