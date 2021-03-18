The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 150 thousand and 97 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total of the doses that have been provided to date to six million and 980 thousand and 466 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 70.58 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine and in order to reach the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the “Covid-19” virus.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

