The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 123 thousand and 740 doses during the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total of the doses that have been provided until yesterday, three million and 564 thousand and 517 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 36.04 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the “Covid-19” virus.

The UAE aims to immunize and vaccinate 50% of the country’s population eligible for the Corona vaccine by the end of next March, as it has provided the vaccine in hundreds of government and private health facilities, councils, and vaccination centers by vehicle, and other sites.





