In conjunction with World Environment Day, the Authority for Social Contributions “Ma’an” launched the eighth session of the “Together Social Incubator” program under the slogan “Youth for Climate Action”, with the aim of encouraging startups and enabling them to develop innovative solutions that address social and environmental challenges, which confirms the commitment of Abu Dhabi sustainable innovation practices.

The eighth session of the “Together Social Incubator”, through its initiatives and activities, aims to achieve the slogan “Youth for Climate Action” and support Goal 13 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which is addressing climate change, and it also coincides with the “Year of Sustainability” in the UAE. And it is consistent with the objectives of the strategic initiative for climate neutrality 2050, and the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) hosted by the UAE this year.

In the eighth session of the program, the authority will focus on increasing youth participation and their contribution to climate action, as the program hosts (10 to 12) promising startups twice a year, and provides them with a set of resources necessary for communication and guidance, which provides a work environment based on the highest standards of cooperation and innovation. and provide them with the opportunity to succeed and prosper.

The course focuses on education related to climate, the environment, and renewable energy sources, in addition to green cities and the circular economy. Together, applicants must be entrepreneurs residing in the Emirates who work on innovative and scalable solutions to confront climate change, and that a committed team work. consisting of two or more members, with at least one member between the ages of 18 and 35, and for companies that generate revenue or have conducted at least one experience in the market, or have a large record of partnerships / users, in addition to the start-up owning A legal record in Abu Dhabi.

Salama Al-Amimi, Director General of the Authority for Community Contributions “Together”, said: “One of the objectives of the eighth session of the (Together Social Incubator) program is to reduce the environmental impact of the individual on cities through the efforts of municipalities and waste management, and the completion of the strategic mission of the UAE requires the disposal of carbon emissions.” By 2050, mobilizing capabilities and concerted efforts.