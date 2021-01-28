The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 104 thousand and 200 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past 24 hours, thus bringing the total doses that have been provided, as of yesterday, to two million and 868 thousand and 645 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 29.00 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine to all members of society, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of HIV infections and control the pandemic.





