The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 100,000 and 80 new doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine.

Thus, the total doses it provided until yesterday, are eight million 491 thousand and 382 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 85.85 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine to citizens and residents, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of infections and control the virus.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

