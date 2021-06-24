After an air attack by the Ethiopian army, the International Committee of the Red Cross said it made it possible to take care of some seriously injured people.

Nairobi – As the German press agency learned from circles in Tigray, two barrel bombs from a helicopter are said to have been dropped on civilians on a busy market square in the village of Togoga on Tuesday afternoon. The Ethiopian army confirmed Thursday’s air strike on Facebook, but resisted allegations of attacking civilians. The European Union and the US condemned the incident.

Independent verification of information from Tigray is difficult because journalists and international aid organizations have limited opportunities to gain access. How many people died or were injured as a result of the attack is unclear. After the air strike, Ethiopian security forces are said to have cordoned off the village, including medical personnel, for at least 24 hours, according to Tigray circles.

The ICRC announced on Thursday that the first medical rescue of the injured from the village to a hospital in Mekelle could only take place one day after the attack, i.e. on Wednesday. On Thursday, nine other ambulances were able to bring the injured to the hospital.

In November, the government in Addis Ababa began a military offensive against the People’s Liberation Front of Tigray (TPLF), which had been in power in the region of the same name in northern Ethiopia. The background to this were years of tensions between the TPLF and the central government. Other actors are now involved, including Eritrean troops and militias. Hundreds of thousands of people in Tigray are dependent on humanitarian aid, however, due to the security situation and bureaucratic hurdles, aid organizations have not had full access to all those in need for a long time. The Ethiopian government then promised to open it. (dpa)