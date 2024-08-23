The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that employers can benefit from the “Register a Complaint of Absence from Work” service electronically, in the event that one of the employees of their company is absent from work for a period exceeding 7 days without informing him or without the company knowing his whereabouts or the possibility of communicating with him within the mentioned period..

The Ministry has identified 9 steps to benefit from the service of registering a complaint about being absent from work “electronically”, starting with logging in to the Ministry’s website, then selecting the “Complaint about being absent from work” service from the list of disputes, followed by entering the establishment number, then entering the card number and the unified number (if any) and selecting the worker..

The nine steps included “choosing the electronic signature method, then completing the employee’s data, followed by entering the residency number information, then filling in the required data in the applicant section, and finally, reviewing the application and choosing payment to complete the transaction.”