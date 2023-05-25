The Abu Dhabi Pension Fund has signed a cooperation agreement with the Burjeel Holding Group to provide a range of exclusive health care services to retirees and beneficiaries registered with the fund. The agreement comes within the framework of enhancing joint cooperation between the two parties, in line with the mission of Burjeel Holding, represented in providing the highest levels of health care in the country, and the Fund’s desire to expand the network of social benefits for retirees registered with it.

The agreement was signed by Khalaf Abdullah Rahma Al Hammadi, Director General of Retirement Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, and John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holding.

According to the agreement, exclusive health care services will be provided to retirees and beneficiaries in two phases, as the first phase includes the launch of a personal and innovative health program specially prepared for retirees under the name “Barjeel My Health”, which is concerned with providing health care services according to the age group, while the second phase of the agreement includes – which will be announced Details about it soon – Specialized and integrated health programs, which will be designed according to the medical specialization, to meet the needs of retirees according to their health conditions.

Under the agreement, the “Burjeel My Health” program provides exclusive and distinguished services for retirees, including priority appointment booking, surgeries through the exclusive toll-free number 80078, as well as comprehensive medical examinations, a service for obtaining a second medical opinion from Burjeel experts, and various types of treatments, including physiotherapy and therapy. Professional, in addition to drug delivery services, and easy discounts on services not covered by insurance.

Retirees and beneficiaries under the agreement can also obtain a virtual medical consultation and follow-up service “at a distance”, as well as special support services represented in home care services with easy discounts, in addition to social activities.

Retired senior citizens and retirees (over 55 years old) will be able to obtain the “VIP” service provided by the group in all its branches, while all retirees registered with the Fund will benefit from the awareness sessions and lectures held by “Barjeel” in person or virtually in the areas of mental health. And physical, and lifestyle management.

Retirees and beneficiaries can obtain exclusive services in the branches of the “Burjeel” brand hospitals in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, in addition to the group’s branches in the Emirate of Sharjah. Burjeel will allocate a special official to manage the health program for retirees to ensure the best possible service.

The Director General of Retirement Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Retirement Fund, Khalaf Abdullah Rahma Al Hammadi, affirmed the Fund’s keenness to expand the range of benefits and social benefits for retirees registered with the Fund, through partnerships with successful institutions with distinguished services in the country, and said: “The Fund seeks to provide social benefits Additional, proactive and distinguished, especially for retired senior citizens, especially in the field of medical services and various awareness activities to ensure that they receive the highest level of health care services that are in line with their needs.”

John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holding, said: “We are proud of our partnership with the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund and the provision of healthcare services within international standards for retirees and their families. We are confident that our partnership will improve the healthcare experience for fund retirees.”