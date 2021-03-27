The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 160 thousand and 165 new doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine yesterday, bringing the total of the doses provided to seven million and 959 thousand and 682 doses, and the rate of distribution of the vaccine rises to 80.48 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine to citizens and residents, in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases of infection and control the virus.





