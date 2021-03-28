The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 122,69 new doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine. This brings the total of the doses provided until yesterday to eight million 81 thousand and 751 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 81.71 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to citizens and residents, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which helps reduce the number of cases and control the virus.





