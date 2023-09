soccer

The goal scored in the last minute of added time in Lazio-Atletico Madrid in the Champions League is not unique in Ivan Provedel’s career. As the pictures show Daznthe Friulian goalkeeper had already scored a headed goal on 7 February 2020, in Serie B, when he played for Juve Stabia, allowing the Campania team to draw 2-2 on the Ascoli pitch.



