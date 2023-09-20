Champions League, Lazio-Atletico Madrid 1-1, goalkeeper Provedel scores with a header

A goal from goalkeeper Provedel saved Lazio from defeat at the Olimpico. Prowess of the Biancoceleste goalkeeper who scores the 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid with a header as a true striker and responds to Barrios’ goal in the first match of group E of the Champions League.

Provedel is no stranger to these exploits, he had already scored a header when he played with Juve Stabia in Serie B. The Biancocelesti played a good match, after the defeat in the championship against Juventus, and managed to equalize in the 95th minute, gaining an important point.

Provedel goals, the celebration of Lazio fans





Provedel: ‘Goal? I studied Immobile…’

“The goal on my debut as a goalkeeper? There was so much confusion, they told me how much was missing and I went. I still think I don’t realize it, but football in good and bad times is quick and fast and we play in the league on Saturday, I’ll enjoy it this evening, but we scored a point and didn’t win. A good goal? To make a joke I can say that I studied Immobile…from there Luis Alberto shoots to the far post, he was desperate, the only empty space and I went there.” These were the words of Ivan Provedel to Sky.

The Lazio goalkeeper who scored the 1-1 goal against Atletico Madrid in the 95th minute on his Champions League debut. “Is this or the one better against Juve Stabia? There is no ranking, they are two different situations, two very important goals, both have a great meaning for me”, added Provedel.

Provedel goal, the unforgettable goal against Ascoli with Juve Stabia

At the time of Serie B Provedel, he played for Juve Stabia (on loan from Empoli) and on 7 February 2020 he faced Ascoli away: the hosts are ahead 2-1 with a few seconds left in the match. As in Lazio-Atletico Madrid, he scored in the 95th minute: Calò’s free kick from the left, cross Provedel entered the area and headed home to make it 2-2.





