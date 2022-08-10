Ivan Provedel wanted Lazio at all costs. There were so many problems that slowed his arrival. Our coach strongly wanted it as a guarantee between the posts. He can give his contribution to this team, his experience in Italian football will play an important role. With Maximiano both will have the opportunity to assert themselves ”. At 28, Provedel feels he has the great chance of his career in hand. “There is no right or wrong age to arrive, I have completed my path made of a lot of apprenticeship, I also had a hitch with an injury (fracture of the tibia, ed) that made me struggle for a long time. For me it’s a great opportunity, I just think I’m doing my best to improve. I hope to make a contribution to the team for the objectives to be achieved “.

Requested by Sarri (“I was pleased to hear of his appreciation”) for his skills in playing the role of goalkeeper: ability with his feet, readiness in the relaunch phase, also a legacy of his past as a striker, who, however, at 15 he did not doubt him in deciding to move between the posts. “I’ve always had the dream of being a goalkeeper at a certain level, at the crossroads I chose and from there I started. My mother and my grandmother are from Moscow and lived near Yaschin: they told me about him and I fantasized… In 2000 I saw the European Championship and with Toldo I fell in love with this role seeing him in the match against Holland. Marchetti the last Italian in the goal of Lazio? I followed him a lot, he was a goalkeeper who inspired me a lot. “Lazio will play for the starting position with Maximiano, who was bought by Granada.” I don’t think about the competition. I have to concentrate on the work to do. Sarri demands quality, my only thought is to learn what the coach wants and integrate with my teammates. I have no other thoughts than the next match. ” In 2020 he went to head with the Juve Stabia shirt against Ascoli in B. A goal also with Lazio? “I hope you don’t need to do it again because in that match we were losing …”. Against Bologna he could already make his debut. “I trained every day to be ready and get in condition as soon as possible. At the Olimpico as an opponent I heard many emotions. I hope to have even more as a Lazio goalkeeper “.