The hero you don’t expect. It’s a movie-like evening for Ivan Provedel, who on his debut in the Champions League scored the goal that earned Lazio a draw against Atletico Madrid: “Cold in the celebration? I haven’t realized it yet” – comments the goalkeeper biancoceleste – “I didn’t realize I scored. I’m enjoying it tonight even if we didn’t win, on Saturday we’ll play again and we need to improve the start to the championship.”

The Biancoceleste goalkeeper analyzed the goal action like this: “I can say that I studied Immobile, I see him make these movements every day. I saw that Luis Alberto had the ball, and usually he shoots around the far post, so I I entered and went there.” For Provedel it is not the first goal in his career: he had scored one in an Ascoli-Juve Stabia match. “There is no ranking on the two goals I scored, they are both very important for me and they were two different situations,” declared the goalkeeper. Two different situations, yes, but this is a night he will surely never forget.