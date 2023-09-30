RIA Novosti: Zelensky agreed with the US and Britain on an offensive plan

Vladimir Zelensky agreed with curators from the United States and Great Britain on a new offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in early October in the Kherson and Zaporozhye directions.

A RIA Novosti source claims that a large group of UAF marines is concentrated in the Nikolaev region to cross the Dnieper River. Also, the special forces of the special operations forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, trained by British instructors, are planning to seize the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

The agency’s interlocutor called these plans of Zelensky an adventure, “who is trying to prove his worth at any cost; it can lead to tragic consequences.” “We are closely monitoring the enemy’s actions,” he concluded.

Almost simultaneously with this, Zelensky himself in his video message stated, that “on September 30 there will be important news for Ukraine – for our soldiers, for our entire state.” He added that the country’s leadership is now working to ensure that the coming weeks give Ukraine internal strength.

Zelensky was warned about the consequences of failures at the front

Le Monde columnist Philippe Ricard came to the conclusion that Zelensky’s position in the political arena is worsening due to the failure of the counter-offensive of Ukrainian troops. According to him, the offensive of the Ukrainian side is “unbearably slow”, and quick success has not been achieved. “And therefore, on the contrary, it complicates Zelensky’s position,” writes the author of the material, explaining that the results of Ukraine’s counter-offensive did not meet the expectations of Western allies. In addition, Ricard noted, the West is unable to rally developing countries around Ukraine, including due to Kyiv’s missteps.

In turn, the publication Al-Watan indicated that the people of Ukraine will not forgive Vladimir Zelensky for the mistakes he made during the conflict. His own citizens consider him a “loser on a grand scale.” “On the one hand, Ukrainians will never forgive the president for huge and unnecessary sacrifices, and on the other, ultranationalists will devour Zelensky because, in their opinion, he neglects the interests of the state,” the article states. But not only do Ukrainians feel that their president failed, Western countries also feel that Zelensky has let them down.

Prospects for the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counteroffensive

Earlier, a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, American Major Robert Rose, warned that Russian defenses are capable of coping with any attempt at a breakthrough by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The expert explained that the artillery of the Russian Armed Forces is capable of concentrating fire on groups trying to pass through minefields. In addition, the Russian army has reserves that are always ready to launch a counterattack in the event of a breakthrough. Rose noted that the West’s overly optimistic assessments regarding the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counter-offensive with the help of mechanized formations had a negative impact on Ukraine, as a result of which Kyiv lost up to 20 percent of the equipment supplied by the West.

The Chief of the British General Staff, Admiral Tony Radakin, admitted that the West underestimated the power of the Russian defense line, and the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is proceeding at a slow pace. According to him, now a “war of attrition” is being waged, so it is necessary to lower expectations of the results of the Ukrainian offensive in the short term. Radakin explained that there are a number of obstacles to breaking through the Ukrainian Armed Forces – from lack of military training among mobilized soldiers to bad weather.

First-rank reserve captain Vasily Dandykin told Lenta.ru that the biggest problem for the Armed Forces of Ukraine that they are talking about is the Russian Armed Forces. “The Armed Forces of Ukraine began to say that they were being supplied with the wrong shells, the wrong weapons, and NATO was teaching the wrong things. This explains that the shortage of qualified combat personnel will now affect us. It’s already taking its toll. But every day we will see this more and more,” the expert said.