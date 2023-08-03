Now that the heat is enveloping us, the memory of those long summer months returns unexpectedly, when the passage of time stopped and email, series, video games or social networks were not entangled in the summer silence, broken then only by the cicadas in the central hours of the day, outside, in the garden. The young reader would sit in front of the pile of books and begin to read just like those who have their lives ahead of them; safe from intrusions. Safe from the time that runs inexorably. Read with the secret hope that the pages will never end or last at least until the end of the summer, because when a book hypnotizes, you don’t want to get to the last sentence. “Perhaps there are no days in our childhood that we have lived as fully as those that we thought we had left without living, those that we spent with a favorite book”, reflected Marcel Proust in his precious article reading dayspublished in 1905.

Perhaps due to his passion for readings that never end, Proust wrote In Search of Lost Time, whose seven volumes guaranteed an extended history. In return, reading that novel was for so many part of a wonderful summer ritual, which year after year guaranteed long-lasting pleasure and an involuntary return to the moment in which the reading had occurred, recalls Proust himself in the aforementioned article: of the books that have caused a greater impact on us, we tend to remember, more than the plot, what we were doing while reading.

Painting ‘Meules’, by Claude Monet. John Lamparski (Getty Images)

Not only. During the reading, in that game of crossed fictions that arises in the very act of reading, the garden outside, inhabited by the cicadas, was mixed with those other gardens that constitute a powerful part of Proustian iconography, often set on fire. nature and landscapes, the ones they associate with their childhood home, with worldly walks in Paris or with impressionist painting, very popular in France in those years. The representative of that new painting on the pages of In Search of Lost Time It is Elstir, a symbol of the modern painter who approaches the world through impressions —in his case, visual ones— and who could be inspired by Monet, the landscape painter par excellence and to whom Proust dedicated a text in 1895.

An amateur of Monet it is, in fact, a text where the author reflects on the necessary landscapes, even the solitary landscapes that we all yearn for. Because can there be anything more desirable than a desert landscape, only ours? A landscape that allows us to analyze each corner, own each fragment? It is an aspiration under which the paradox of the landscape itself lurks and in 1996 Simon Schama underlined it in his well-known book landscape and memory. If we are seeing it, if a character is contemplating that imposing panorama, the place is no longer lonely.

Proust is also annoyed by intrusions into powerful landscapes and for this reason he loves Monet and the seascapes painted by his fictional artist, Elstir; seascapes that refer to Seurat, although it seems unlikely that Seurat and Proust came to know each other due to the painter’s very short life and the writer’s so withdrawn. “We were thirsty for the places on earth, for sandbanks that never see more than a certain corner of the cliff and that all day and every night hear the complaints of the sea, for cities that are on the slope of a hill and that do not They see more than a river and in summer the forests of lilacs; The sight of men incorporated into these things annoys us, because we only wanted to see them, without reductions”, he explains in the text on Monet. Proust’s much-quoted phrase about landscapes is based on the need to look again at every corner of the garden, even the one from childhood that we thought we knew by heart. the prisonervolume V of In Search of Lost Time: “The only authentic trip would not be heading towards new landscapes, but rather having other eyes, seeing the universe through the eyes of another”.

A woman reads a book in a London garden on May 2, 2020. HANNAH MCKAY (Reuters)

Perhaps following this curious intuition, Barthes stops traveling to distant countries —China, Japan, North Africa— and, just like Proust when he begins to write his great novel, he locks himself up at home. In the case of Barthes, it has been proposed to reread Proust for his seminar at the Collège de France. This time the reading will be with different eyes, without subterfuges —it happens when one reads to teach and not only to learn. It is the year 1980 and, although Barthes does not suspect it, that fateful February his journey will be his last to the seminary: a van will run over him and he will die a month later in the hospital at the age of 64.

Despite everything, from the intense preparation for that seminar there are fragments and even a presentation that Barthes did not get to read; texts, files, interviews and photographic material that Editorial Paidós has gathered in a volume on the occasion of the centenary of Proust’s death, in 2022: Marcel Proust. Miscellany, edited by Bernard Comment. It’s almost the twin book of Write. Writings on art and literature (Foam Pages), appeared that same year, with Proust’s early essay articles, those in which the novelist of the later In Search of Lost Time and that intrigued Barthes so much when he decided to give himself up to the novelist’s alchemy, to his landscapes, sometimes even literally, when he revisits Proust’s gardens in a well-known radio program on French Culturein 1978. The last of the three interviews with Jean Montalbetti deals exclusively with gardens, a walk, says the interviewer, from the Champs Elysées to the Bois de Boulogue, two of the recurring gardens in Proust’s work, seen so many times and who urge to be looked at with new eyes, those who avidly read each page so many years ago that memory is unable to count them.

Double page of ‘Journeys through my garden’, by Nicolas Jolivot, published by Errata Naturae.

Seeing the familiar again, facing the authentic journey —which is nothing more than learning to look at what has already been seen— is also the premise from which Nicolas Jolivot starts when, upon returning from his umpteenth visit to China, he decides to stay at home and explore the family garden since the origins of the plot, in 1821. Drawings of branches, flowers, insects, birds, characters, leaves, small amphibians… are questioned from the author’s comments and drawings in this extraordinary book, trips through my gardenpublished by Errata Naturae, a publisher with something of a garden in itself, when it gives its readers books like the last one by Pia Pera, The virtues of the garden, published this year. Somehow these readings refer to another recommended on the website of the Fundación Juan March, owner of an unexpected garden in the center of Madrid. gardener’s wisdom by Gilles Clément, published by Gustavo Gili in 2021, is available to readers at the Biblioteca del Patio in said foundation, a library to read at home or in one’s own garden. How to imagine better readings for the summer?

We enter the pages of Jolivot’s book and the kindergartens open up, those that Proust recalls —reconstructs— in his novel; those that bring back to memory those summer mornings in which, while the cicadas were heard in the garden, reading occupied the entire day. And the night, hopefully.

