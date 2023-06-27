Diego Sousai

06/27/2023 – 5:30 am

Enrollment for the University for All Program (Prouni) for the 2nd semester of 2023 begins this Tuesday (27th) and runs until June 30th, at site.

Prouni is a Ministry of Education (MEC) program that offers full scholarships (covering 100% of tuition) and partial scholarships (50%) in private institutions of higher education.

To register, the candidate must have taken the National High School Examination (Enem) 2021 or 2022, with a minimum average of 450 points in the areas of knowledge and a score greater than zero in the essay. You must have completed high school (at a public or private school). There are openings for people with disabilities and public school teachers.

To compete for full scholarships, students must have a gross monthly family income, per person, of up to one and a half minimum wages (R$ 1,980). For partial scholarships, the per capita family income limit is three minimum wages (R$ 3,960).

Teachers from the public school system can apply for vacancies in teaching and pedagogy courses without the need to fit these income criteria.

complete schedule

Registration: June 27th to June 30th

Result of the 1st call: July 4th

Verification of information: July 4th to 14th

Result of the 2nd call: July 24

Proof of information from the 2nd call: July 27th to August 3rd

Deadline to join the waiting list: August 14th and 15th

Waitlist Result: July 18th

Verification of information: August 21 to 28























