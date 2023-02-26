Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Within the framework of the strategic partnership between “Brand Dubai”, the creative arm of the Dubai Government Media Office, and the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority “Dubai Culture”, a group of emerging projects from members of the “With Proud of Dubai” initiative is participating in the activities of the “Sikka Art and Design Festival 2023”. Which is held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Culture and Arts Authority in Dubai, member of the Dubai Council, and will continue until next March 5 in the Al Fahidi Historical Neighborhood.

Basic goals

The participation, within the framework of “With Proud of Dubai Market”, aims to review the success stories of a number of emerging projects that were launched from Dubai, and were distinguished in the food and beverage sector with the variety and unique options they offer to the festival’s audience, which annually attracts large numbers of visitors interested in the fields of art and creativity.

The “With Proud of Dubai Market” includes the participation of 28 start-up projects, whose owners present, on the sidelines of the festival’s activities, a group of delicious food, sweets and distinct and varied coffee flavors, while the “market” supports the main objectives of the “Proudly from Dubai” initiative launched by “Brand Dubai”. The aim is to stimulate entrepreneurship and encourage small and emerging projects to grow, by introducing them to the distinctive products they offer, and seeking to include them in the major events hosted by Dubai throughout the year, including the “Sikka Art and Design” festival, which is an innovative platform to support and display the works of artists. Emiratis and residents in the UAE and the Gulf region, and a window that enhances Dubai’s position as a global center for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a meeting place for talents.

Success stories

Fatima Al Mulla, creative project executives at Brand Dubai, said: “Brand Dubai’s participation in the Sikka Art and Design Festival highlights the success stories of the entrepreneurs who are members of the “Proudly From Dubai” initiative, and works to motivate them and give them more opportunities for growth. Participation is also an opportunity to introduce the public to their new products, as part of their continuous pursuit of excellence in the world of entrepreneurship, with ideas and innovations that support them to achieve their dreams.

Al Mulla explained that the participation of the members of the initiative in this important artistic and creative event comes within the framework of the fruitful partnership between Brand Dubai and the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and within one of the major events organized by the authority and which enjoys remarkable attention and attendance from various nationalities.

Noor Khalfan Al-Roumi, Project Director of the Sikka Art and Design Festival in Dubai Culture, said: The festival is an important platform for attracting creative talents, innovative projects, and members of the creative community in Dubai, which falls within the framework of Dubai Culture’s commitments aimed at creating an environment A sustainable creativity that is capable of stimulating the cultural and creative industries that represent an essential tributary in Dubai’s creative economy. She added: The festival, through its rich program of events and activities, provides the public with the opportunity to explore Dubai’s art scene, and to learn about the creativity of elite artists, as well as the trends of the local and international arts sector. She drew attention to the importance of the partnership between “Dubai Culture” and “Brand Dubai”, which aims to enhance Dubai’s position as a preferred global destination for living and working.

The “Proudly of Dubai Market” projects include: “Odd Job”, “The Grotto”, “Three by Eva”, “Merzam”, “Traditional Tent Restaurant”, “Gram 21”, and “Fry Noodles”. “,” Mamarama Restaurant “,” Maczy’s Good Food Restaurant & Café “,” The Juice Merchant “,” Ruskles “,” Fifth Flavor “,” Mast “,” Pinza “,” Qunts Camellia Station Café, Blue Matcha, XVA Gallery Art Café, Haya Kitchen, Hungerber, Sage, Karak Inc., Mauritius Bay Kai’, Berea Tacos Dubai, and If You No You No.

An incubator for creativity

Brand Dubai launched the “Proudly from Dubai” initiative years ago with the aim of shedding light on the success stories of a group of small projects and businesses that originated and were established in Dubai. Business is the perfect choice to embark on a journey of success that the initiative seeks to support and enable them to achieve their desired success and excellence in many fields.

The Sikka Arts and Design Festival falls under the umbrella of the #Dubai_Art_Season, which is an annual celebration that takes place in the “Al Fahidi Historical Neighborhood”, one of the #Dubai_destination, to celebrate the growing creative and cultural scene in the Emirate of Dubai.