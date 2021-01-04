The dream of any parent is that their children go ahead in life. Get bigger than them and when it is possible, parents feel proud. One such scene has been seen in Andhra Pradesh where a circle inspector father is seen saluting his DSP daughter.

The picture of the circle inspector father saluting his DSP daughter has gone viral on social media. Now people are giving many congratulations to both father and daughter.

The Moments one lives for … A Proud Father, Circle Inspector in AP Shri Y. Shyam Sundar saluting his daughter, Ms. Yendluru Jessy Prasanthi, who is currently posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police of Guntur district. He was seeing his daughter on duty for the first time ???? pic.twitter.com/OfoJSiPa1D – Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) January 4, 2021

Let us tell you that Shyam Sundar is posted in Tirupati as a Circle Inspector in Andhra Pradesh Police. His daughter is posted in Guntur as DSP. As soon as his DSP daughter Jesse Prashanti appeared in the officer’s uniform, his chest was widened and he saluted his daughter.

Please tell that Jessie is an officer of the provincial police service of the 2018 batch. Actually Andhra Pradesh Police is organizing Police Duty Meet 2021 in Tirupati these days. Father and daughter met during this event.