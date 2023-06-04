With videoMichael van Gerwen has also won the US Darts Masters a week after his record victory in the Premier League. The Dutchman made short work of the Canadian Jeff Smith in the final at the Madison Square Garden in New York: 8-0.

“It means a lot to me to win this cup. It was our second year here at Madison Square Garden and I’ve never won a title in such an iconic venue as this. This is another one of them bucket list“, said a proud Van Gerwen after his victory in the final. The Dutchman had come there by victories over Jake Macmillan (6-2), Jim Long – who surprisingly defeated world champion Michael Smith – (6-2) and Rob Cross (7 -6).

In that final swept Mighty Mike floor with Jeff Smith, who delivered a top performance with victories over Peter Wright, Nathan Aspinall and Luke Humphries in succession. Because of that performance, the Canadian was crowned the best darts player in North America, but he had to leave the tournament victory to Van Gerwen.



,,Jeff was up in the final after a hard day. That's part of darts, but I took full advantage of it. I had three big wins tonight, although the game against Rob Cross was a bit strange," said Van Gerwen, who was 6-4 behind in the semi-final against Cross and was therefore only one leg away from elimination. However, he won three legs in a row and thus still fought for the final. "You have to keep your focus and that is not easy, but I did it again. To finish with an 11-dart finish gives a lot of satisfaction. I am very proud."

It was the second time that Van Gerwen won the US Darts Masters. That was at the first edition in 2017, then held in Las Vegas. Subsequently, Gary Anderson (2018), Nathan Aspinall (2019) and Michael Smith (2022) won the tournament. Van Gerwen, who lost the final last year, is therefore the first to win the tournament more than once.

Quarterfinals:

Michael van Gerwen – Jim Long 6-2

Rob Cross – Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-2

Luke Humphries – Gerwyn Price 6-4

Jeff Smith – Nathan Aspinall 6-2 Semi-finals:

Michael van Gerwen – Rob Cross 7-6

Jeff Smith – Luke Humphries 7-6 Final:

Michael van Gerwen – Jeff Smith 8-0

Michael van Gerwen and finalist Jeff Smith © Ed Mulholland/PDC



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.